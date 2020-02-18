Funexpected Edtech Start-up Wins Big at Kidscreen Awards

Funexpected Maths won the Best Learning App in the Preschool category at the digital media awards.

To take Kidscreen award home a ten-person team Funexpected had to outperform a significant competition - as two other nominees in Best learning app category were Playkids (USA) and global tech leader Huawei which had teamed up with Aardman Animation (UK), four-times Oscar winners.

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Funexpected Maths, which is developed by Funexpected, a UK startup with Russian roots that aims to "excite kids with maths and foster their thinking", joined other winners on the night including Disney, Netflix and Sesame.

The Kidscreen Awards single out and celebrate the year's best works in kids' television, programming and broadcasting as well as digital media. The awards are held by Kidscreen, an international trade publication serving the informational needs and interests of kids' entertainment professionals.

Funexpected Maths is a set of educational games designed around bright, vibrant colours and creative artwork. In these games, set across vivid landscapes of different countries, children tap, cut, slide, grab and move animated objects to propel the story forward and intuitively gain maths understanding. In one game, they may develop counting skills by feeding a monkey with the correct amount of juicy berries. In another, they build on logical reasoning by catching the right type of fish with a net. The app introduces a combination of key maths skills and not-so-common concepts through exploratory environments filled with surprises and animated details that encourage open play. Funexpected Maths can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store and offers a subscription after a trial period.

Funexpected, a UK-based startup, was co-founded by Natalia Pereldik and Alexandra Kazilo, two young moms who decided to create a captivating app for their own children to reinforce maths learning through digital play.

Inside the first month of its launch in 2019, the educational gaming app Funexpected Maths, aimed at preschool-aged children, received acclaim from Apple and was featured among its "Best of September", "New Apps We Love" and "Awesome Kids App" categories in App Stores across over 60 countries.

On a quest to reinvent maths education, Funexpected recently gained an academic ally in the form of UCL's Institute of Education, which will work with the Funexpected platform to discover new innovative means of evidence-based learning.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091589/Funexpected_Wins_at_Kidscreen.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091590/Funexpected_LTD_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Natalia Pereldik

+79104555127

nata@funexpected.org