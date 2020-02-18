MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2019 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 26 18-Feb-2020 / 12:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 18 February 2020 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2019 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 26 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel the world's largest of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, will report IFRS financial results for FY2019 and will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm London/9:00 am New York) on February, 26. Conference call will be held in English and Russian. PINS: English call 6001116 Russian call 7473406 Numbers for the call: Russia +7 495 646 9190 UK +44 (0) 330 336 9411 USA +1 323 794 2577 Toll Free: Russia 8 10 8002 867 5011 UK 0 800 279 7204 USA 888 224 1005 Webcast is available on the link [1] Presentation and financial statements will be available on the Company's website: https://www.nornickel.com/investors/reports-and-results/ [2] ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade metal nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 47357 EQS News ID: 977671 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b977a16eae05cb9e539785878332191d&application_id=977671&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=29975aabeafe807c668124104def774a&application_id=977671&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 18, 2020 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)