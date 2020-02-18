Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Revolution bei McDonalds, IKEA, Pokerstars - Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Frankfurt
18.02.20
10:16 Uhr
11,310 Euro
-0,250
-2,16 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,300
11,550
11:57
11,420
11,470
11:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR11,310-2,16 %