Jürgen Pürzer to Become the New Chief Financial Officer at itelligence AG

BIELEFELD, Germany, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, itelligence AG announces the appointment of Jürgen Pürzer as Chief Financial Officer. Pürzer will join the executive board of itelligence AG, the globally leading SAP consulting company, on March 1, 2020. He will take over from Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG | NTT DATA Business Solution Group, who has performed this role in addition to that of CEO since May 1, 2019. Only recently, itelligence reported record sales of EUR 1.04 billion for the 2019 financial year.

"We are delighted that Jürgen Pürzer will take on the task of CFO for itelligence AG," said Friedrich Fleischmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, itelligence AG. "He has extensive financial expertise and will prove a valuable addition to the itelligence AG management team."

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG: "We will continue with our global expansion as well as our successful growth in 2020 and beyond. Our business is benefiting significantly from the digitalization trend. This is opening up vast opportunities for us in our strategic pursuit of developing new market segments. We will complement this process with prudent investments in staff training as well as innovations. Jürgen Pürzer has a wealth of financial know-how acquired over many years as well as international experience as CFO at a global IT service provider. This know-how will form an excellent basis for fostering itelligence AG's further continuous growth and optimizing our global structures. I very much look forward to working with him."

Jürgen Pürzer: "After my successful time at the Atos Group, I am looking forward enormously to the new challenge at itelligence. No doubt, one of the key goals of my collaboration with Norbert Rotter and the entire management team will be to increase profitability while continuing on the successful growth trajectory. Working capital management will be another area of equal importance for me."

Jürgen Pürzer is a well-respected financial expert with over 15 years' experience at the Atos Group, 11 of them as CFO. From 2005 to early 2020, Jürgen Pürzer acted for the Atos Group in various functions and countries, from 2009 initially as CFO for Worldline Germany, then for Atos Austria, and finally as CFO of Global Business Unit Central & Eastern Europe, covering 12 countries. The Atos Group, with some 120,000 employees, is among the top IT service providers of the world. Besides his many years in the role of CFO, Jürgen Pürzer brings along extensive experience in the areas of controlling/finance as well as integration and change management.

After gaining a degree in business administration in Nürnburg, focusing on international management, he started his career at Quelle AG in 1999. He made the move to the Atos Group in 2005. Jürgen Pürzer added to his know-how in international management by gaining a post-graduate Diploma in Leadership at Glasgow Caledonian University as well as completing the Atos Group Executive Program at the renowned INSEAD Business School, France.

Jürgen Pürzer, 46, is married with two sons.

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT - for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated BEUR 1.040 in total revenues. https://itelligencegroup.com

