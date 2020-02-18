Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $138bn Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

- Top 55 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) Market 2020
- Financial Performances, Services, Capacities, Mergers & Acquisitions, SWOT Analysis
LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract manufacturing represents the largest sector of the pharma outsourcing industry. Pharmaceutical companies have sought to take advantage of the benefits of contract manufacturing - lower costs, increased flexibility and external expertise - to focus resources on core competencies in drug development and marketing.
CMOs are increasingly seen as a strategic partner for pharmaceutical companies, providing a one-stop-shop of services for formulation development and manufacturing throughout the lifecycle of a drug.
The market leading CMOs have grown through acquisitions and site expansions to offer almost all required services on a global scale. However, there is still a role to be played by specialist CMOs, particularly those that offer biological drug manufacturing services.
This updated Visiongain study discusses market-leading companies worldwide, as well as the strategies they have employed to develop in recent years. Visiongain's research and analysis explore opportunities and challenges for the top 55 pharma contract manufacturing organisations.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 265-page report you will receive 154 tables and 50 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 265-page report provides clear detailed insight into the leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Profiles of the 50 leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations:
• AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
• Aenova Group
• Aesica Pharmaceuticals
• Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.
• Albany Molecular Research, Inc.
• Alkermes plc
• Almac Group
• Amatsigroup
• Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
• Avid Bioservices Inc.
• Baxter Biopharma Solutions
• Bayer AG
• Biophore
• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
• Cambrex Corporation
• Cardinal Health
• Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.
• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
• Delpharm
• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
• Evonik Degussa
• Famar Health Care Services
• Fareva
• Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK Ltd.
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Huapont Medical
• Lonza Group Ltd.
• Nipro Corporation
• Paragon Bioservices Inc
• Patheon Inc
• Pfizer Inc./Pfizer CentreSource (PCS)
• Roche
• Royal DSM NV
• Strides
• Teva API
• Vetter Pharmacuticals
• WuXi AppTec
• Xcelience LLC
• Xcellerex LLC
• Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical
• Other Companies
• The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:
• Overview of the company's contract manufacturing services and operations
• Analysis of recent financial performance - annual revenue for CMO services, including some data on operating profit and margins
• Assessment of developments - activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations
• SWOT analysis - a firm's strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities and threats to manufacturing sales growth
• Key Questions Answered by This Report:
• Who are the leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturers?
• What factors are driving and restraining the growth for leading CMOs?
• How have the leading CMOs performed financially in recent years?
• Which CMOs will experience revenue growth over the coming years?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses for the leading pharmaceutical CMOs?
• How do leading CMOs compare in terms of production capacity and facilities?
• What strategies have CMOs been implementing for sales growth in recent years?
• Which technologies will be crucial to CMOs?
Companies covered in the report include:
3SBio Inc.
Abbott
AbbVie
Accucaps Industries Limited
Acorda
Activa Capital
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AdAlta
Adamas Pharmaceuticals
Aenova Group
Aesica Pharmaceuticals
Agennix
Agere Pharmaceuticals
Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.
Albany Molecular Research, Inc.
Alcami Corporation
Alkermes plc
Alliance Medical Products (AMP)
Almac Group
Althea Technologies Inc.
Amatsigroup
AmatsiQBiologicals
AMYRA Biotech
Apexigen
arGEN-X
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Athera Biotechnologies
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Avalanche Biotechnologies
Avepharm
Avid Bioservices Inc.
Avogadro
Banner Life Sciences
Baxter Biopharma Solutions
Bayer AG
BC Partners
Biogen
Biomay AG
Bionomics
Biophore
Biotest
Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Breckenridge Pharmaceutical
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cambrex Corporation
Cambridge Major Laboratories, Inc.
Carbogen Amcis
Cardinal Health
Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.
Catalyst Capital Group, Inc.
Celladon
Celldex Therapeutics
Celsion
CEVEC Pharmaceuticals
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
Chemisch-Pharmazeutisches Laboratorium Ravensburg
Chemtrix
Chongqing Huapont Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Circadian Technologies
CITICPE
Cleveland BioLabs
Cobra Biomanufacturing
Consort Medical
Corden Pharmaceutical
Corvette
CPE Funds
Daiichi Sankyo
Daito Pharmaceutical
DBI
Delmas Perfusion
Delpharm
Divis Laboratories Ltd.
DPT Laboratories
DPX Holdings
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Dragenopharm Apotheker Püschl
DSM Pharmaceutical Products (DPP)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eclipse Therapeutics
Eisai
Ekkio Capital
Eli Lilly
EmulTech
Enzon Pharmaceuticals
Esteve Química
Euro Vital Pharma
Eurofins Amatsigroup
Euticals
Evonik
Exelixis
Famar Health Care Services
Fareva
Flamel Technologies
Frazier Healthcare
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK Ltd.
Gadea Pharmaceutical Group
Gallus BioPharmaceuticals
Genzyme
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Hameln Pharmaceuticals GmbH
Hameln RDS GmbH
Haupt Pharma
Hospira, Inc.
Huapont Medical
Human Genome Sciences
Icagen, Inc.
Immune Pharmaceuticals
Immunomedics
Index Ventures
Indoco Remedies
Intellect Neurosciences
International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG)
IRIX Pharmaceuticals
Janssen
JK Pharmaceutical
JLL Partners
Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
KWS BioTest Limited
Laboratoire Aguettant
Laboratoires Besins
Lanxess Corporation
Lonza Group Ltd.
Lusomedicamenta
Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (MDP)
Marine Ingredients
Marinopoulos Group
Merck KGaA
Mesoblast
Micron Technologies
Molecular Partners
Mundipharma
Mylan
New York Center for Nanomedicine Research (NYCNMR)
NIH CRM
Nikon
Nipro Corporation
Novozymes
Octane
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals
OPKO Health. Inc.
Opthea
Orpegen Peptide Chemicals GmbH
Osiris Therapeutics
Paragon Bioservices Inc
Patheon Inc
Pfizer
Pfizer CentreOne
Pfizer Inc./Pfizer CentreSource (PCS)
Pharmacia (now Pfizer)
Pharmacyclis
Pharmatek Laboratories, Inc.
Piramal
Piramal Healthcare L
Precision Ocular Ltd
Prime European Therapeuticals S.p.A
Progenics Pharmaceuticals
Propanc Health Group
Q-Biologicals
R5 Pharmaceuticals
Ranbaxy
Recipharm A
Regeneus
Relthy Laboratórios
Relypsa
Renaissance Acquisition Holdings, LLC
Rexim
Roche
Royal DSM
Sandoz
Sanofi
Schering (now Bayer)
Seattle Genetics
Sentry BioPharma Services
Servier
Shandong Tianda Biological Pharmaceutical
Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical
Siegfried
Sigma-Aldrich
Sigmar Italia
Sinopharm
Solasia Pharma
Solvay
Strides
SurModics
Swedish Orphan Biovitrium AB (Sobi)
Swiss Caps
Syntex (now Roche)
Takeda
Temmler Group
Tessenderlo Group
Teva
The Carlyle Group
Therapure Biopharma Inc.
TL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd
Tohoku Nipro Pharmaceutical Corporation
Tunitas Therapeutics
UCB
UMN Pharma
UPM Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Valerion Therapeutics
Vetter Pharmacuticals
Virbac
Whitehouse Analytical Laboratories, LLC.
WindRose
WuXi AppTec
Xcelience LLC
Xcellerex LLC
Xinhua Pharmaceutical (Gaomi) Company
XOMA
Yiwu Huayi Fine Chemical Co.
Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical
Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals
Zhejiang Jiang Yuan Tang
Zumutor
ZYMtronix
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Agence Nationale de sécurité du Médicament et des produits de santé (ANSM)
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Cardinal Health Foundation
Eindhoven University of Technology
FDA
Générique Même Médicament (GEMME)
Health Canada
International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG)
MHRA
Queens University Belfast
Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation
University College London (UCL)
University of Bradford
University of Durham
University of Leeds
