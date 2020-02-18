Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec publishes its 2019 annual report and financial statements

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 FEBRUARY 2020 AT NOON



Cargotec publishes its 2019 annual report and financial statements

Cargotec's annual report 2019 and financial statements for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2019 have been published in English and Finnish.



The annual report 2019 consists of the Annual review and the Financial review. The financial review includes the Board of Directors' report, the financial statements, the auditor's report, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration statement.

Together with the annual report, Cargotec also publishes its GRI index for the year 2019. The annual review and the GRI index aim to describe Cargotec's strategy and its realisation in 2019, the company value creation process, as well as portray the significance Cargotec gives to sustainability issues as part of its business. The independent limited assurance report is included in the GRI index.



The documents are available from the company website www.cargotec.com.



APPENDICES

Cargotec annual review 2019, Cargotec financial review 2019, Cargotec GRI index 2019

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

