The 2020 International Hairdressing Awards' Winners Presented in Madrid

- Jim Shaw & Daisy Carter (UK), Lisa Polini (Australia), Dee Parker Attwood (Australia), X-presion (Spain) and Angelo Seminara (United Kingdom) are the five winners of the 2020 International Hairdressing Awards

- The famous British hairdresser Trevor Sorbie has been recognized with the International Hair Legend of the Year honor award, while the International Hair Influencer of the Year award, which recognizes the impact and influence in the world of social media, and has been awarded to Sam Villa.

- The 2020 International Hairdressing Awards has taken place in Ifema, Madrid, on 16th February with a glittering awards ceremony and a catwalk show

MADRID, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 International Hairdressing Awards are a wrap: about one thousand professionals from 30 different countries of the world have attended the great night of the international hairdressing industry, an indisputable consolidation in their second year. The International Hairdressing Awards took place in Madrid - Ifema Sunday night at 7:30 p.m., with a live broadcast on the Internet and a glittering awards ceremony.

The winners in the five categories have been revealed; among the fifteen finalists, coming from all over the world. The winner in the Best International Men's Commercial Collection have been Jim Shaw & Daisy Carter (United Kingdom), with a collection named "Linear" and made up of styles where shape meets linear art. The award in Best International Women's Commercial Collection has gone to an Australian hairdresser, Lisa Polini, who entered with a collection named "Highland armour". The Best International Avant-Garde Collection award is for Dee Parker Attwood, another Australian hairdresser, who entered with a collection named "Shallow". The winner team in the category of International Artistic Team of the Year has been X-presion, the Spanish team who has rocked the hairdressing world with their innovative techniques. And last but not least, the Italian hairdresser resident in United Kingdom, Angelo Seminara, has been crowned for second consecutive year International Hairdresser of the Year. The candidacies have been chosen by a jury made up of five renowned hairdressers: Antoinette Beenders, Tabatha Coffey, Beverly C., Robert Lobetta and Tono Sanmartín.

Also, the famous British hairdresser Trevor Sorbie has been recognized with the International Hair Legend of the Year honor award, being the second hairdresser awarded with this honorific award, for his career in the profession and for being an indisputable reference for professionals from all over the world, as well as a media icon. For the first time in 2020, the organization of the International Hairdressing Awards decided to present the International Hair Influencer of the Year award, which recognizes the impact and influence of a hairdressing professional in the world of social media, and has been awarded to Sam Villa, one of the most respected and beloved professionals and educators in the world.

The great night of global hairdressing have gathered in Madrid the best hairdressers from around the world, making the Spanish city the hairdressing capital of the world. The night has run in the style of the great prizes, with purple carpet (the red carpet of the hairdressing industry), a glamorous awards ceremony and a runway show with some of the main teams of the world presenting their collections: Beauty Underground (USA), Christophe Gaillet (France), Mark Leeson (United Kingdom), Revlon Global Art Team, Saco (United Kingdom) and X-presion (Spain).

The second edition

In its second year, participation has registered a new record, with a 20% growth in the number of collections presented. Hairdressers from 41 countries (a growth of 55% over the previous year) have entered to participate with their photographic work in the categories of Best International Women's Collection, Best International Men's Collection and Best International Avant-Garde Collection. In addition, the hairdressers and artistic teams that had been shortlisted to participate in the categories of International Hairdresser of the Year and International Artistic Team of the Year were invited to submit their applications, consisting of a photographic collection and a dossier summarizing their professional career in the last year.

The organization

The International Hairdressing Awards are an independent beauty company, powered by hairdressers, which has been supported from its beginnings by sponsors of international relevance who believe in the message and mission of these awards, including Revlon Professional and Salón Look Madrid- Ifema, where the awards will take place. The two brands have made a strong bet and have combined their forces to make this event an international success. In addition, Estetica Magazine as a global media partner, with 24 editions around the world, will cover and contribute to the dissemination of this fantastic event. On the other hand, Beauty Underground has also been incorporated as collaborating firms. For more information, visit www.ihawards.com.

Link to download images: https://we.tl/t-Gu9aFniWq8

Link to download videos: https://601.wetransfer.com/downloads/0d54b3164855ba41ba5e214fd2bb204c20200216211029/b1db6f4f113550e6284219194ab45d4e20200216211029/33f1ea

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091164/IHA_Winners.jpg