This Is How SEAT Explores the Future

- SEAT and Xplora are looking for innovative solutions in one of the world's biggest technology hubs

- In Tel Aviv (Israel) there are 6,600 startups, 800 of which are dedicated to the car industry

MARTORELL, Spain, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Warning, distraction! Driver falling asleep!" This could be how cars warn drivers in the future if they detect that their eyes are closed or that they take their eyes off the road. And we will also be able to regulate how much light passes through the windows at the touch of a button. These are just some of the innovative solutions that SEAT is working on through the Xplora project in Tel Aviv, Israel, one of the technologically most advanced places on the planet.

Computer Vision AI for a safer driving experience. Eye openess, angle of vision, head position... An algorithm analyses the actions of the driver and warns them in the event of distraction or drowsiness. SEAT has teamed up with the startup EyesightTechnologies to work on adapting this driver monitoring system in its cars. "Our software is a key to safety," says Tal Krzypow, the Vice-president of Product at Eyesight Technologies.

Light control at the touch of a button. A new active glazing technology by Gauzy enables users to darken or lighten the glass of the windscreen, side windows or sunroof on demand. "We are the only material science company working with both SPD and Liquid Crystal based nanotechnology. Both technologies allow glass to shift to shaded or opaque for a custom user experience, and back to transparent instantly for driving,"says Adrian Lofer, a cofounder and CTO of the nanotechnology business Gauzy which is collaborating with SEAT.

In the Silicon Valley of the Middle East. Gauzy began in the kitchen of one of its founders, who was looking for a way to make windows more private. Today, Gauzy has more than 100 employees. Like them, there are 6,600 startups, 800 of which are dedicated to the automotive industry.

Xploring leading edge technology. In just two years, SEAT has worked with more than 200 emerging Israeli businesses through Xplora. The team responsible for Innovation at SEAT is especially looking for solutions that enhance well-being and safety, cybersecurity, sustainability and artificial intelligence. "If we want to shape the future, we have to be in the most innovative ecosystems," says Stefan Ilijevic, the head of Product innovation at SEAT.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-pXiI4LeGk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091266/SEAT_Computer_Vision_AI.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091267/SEAT_Gauzy.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091268/SEAT_Eyesight_software.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797359/SEAT_Logo.jpg