Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 17-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 374.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 381.89p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.63p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---