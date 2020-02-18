State-owned engineer and manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has invited bids for the supply of cells with five busbars and a minimum efficiency of 18.8%. Bidding closes on Friday.Indian state-owned engineer Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has invited bids from manufacturers able to supply 12 million multicrystalline silicon solar cells with a minimum 4.62 W output and at least 18.8% efficiency. The publicly-owned manufacturer has specified the dimensions of the devices it requires and bidding closes on Friday. Although global suppliers are invited to participate, safeguarding duty ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...