OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft Appoints U.S. Oil and Gas Industry Veteran as New VP Sales for OneBridge

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX-V:OSS, OTCQB:OSSIF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Tipton to the new position of Vice-President, Sales for OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge"), the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary. Mr. Tipton is an experienced Houston-based, sales professional with proven career success in the creation and management of top-tier, high performing sales and business development units within the oil & gas, enterprise software, utility, power generation, pipeline, and industrial/manufacturing sectors.

"What brought my attention and interest to OneBridge is the Company's success of signing oil and gas industry leaders to its machine learning solution," said Mr. Tipton. "All of these clients have validated OneBridge's platform, and we are now ready to scale sales growth, particularly through expansion of our SaaS recurring revenue business model. I am delighted to join OneBridge and lead our team with a disciplined and rigorous approach to the sales process, and a strong focus on customer service."

"Dan is a seasoned professional who has significant sales experience with C-suite oil and gas executives, especially in Houston which is where most of our sales activities are focused," said Brandon Taylor, President and COO of OneSoft. "He's a hands-on, process-driven individual who believes in measuring every activity to uncover areas of improvement to scale sales. We are pleased to welcome Dan to the team."

"Dan's appointment is strategic and timely to our growth plan of leveraging our "First Mover Advantage' using machine learning and data science to assist oil and gas pipeline operators to achieve their objectives of zero pipeline failures," added Tim Edward, OneBridge President and Visionary. "The appointment of a senior executive responsible for growing sales will allow our OneBridge Innovation Lab , a new center that will work with Microsoft, clients and partners to leverage our expertise, to fully concentrate on uncovering and developing new white space opportunities that can augment OneSoft's growth."

Mr. Tipton resides in Houston, Texas and will join the Company on February 24, 2020.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft [NASDAQ:MSFT] Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO

dkushniruk@onesoft.ca

(780) 437-4950

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Sean@SophicCapital.com

(647) 494-7710

