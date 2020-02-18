Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Grants Stock Options

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:CJC)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCBB:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 785,000 stock options (the "Options") of the Company. Of this number, 685,000 have been granted to its directors and officers, and 100,000 to three consultants. Each Option entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.28 per share for a five-year period, vesting and will vest immediately. Options granted to the consultants are exercisable for a two-year period and will vest immediately. Options are granted in accordance with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan").

QPM also announces that it has amended its Stock Option Plan. The amendment increases the maximum number of shares issuable upon exercise of the options granted under the Stock Option Plan from 4,498,055 to 6,743,433. Such number represents 10% of the total number of shares issued and outstanding as at the date hereof. The amendment is subject to approval by the Exchange.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a new gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Goldcorp Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576784/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Grants-Stock-Options