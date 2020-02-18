Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A141Q2 ISIN: CA8283631015 Ticker-Symbol: S0C 
Tradegate
18.02.20
14:33 Uhr
6,340 Euro
+0,140
+2,26 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVERCREST METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVERCREST METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,070
6,350
14:55
6,210
6,290
14:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILVERCREST METALS
SILVERCREST METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILVERCREST METALS INC6,340+2,26 %