Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DU32 ISIN: CA26873J1075 Ticker-Symbol: 6E9 
Frankfurt
18.02.20
14:00 Uhr
1,790 Euro
+0,020
+1,13 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,790
1,830
14:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EMX ROYALTY
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION1,790+1,13 %