Eureka Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that its Director of Strategy and Business Development, Dr. Jingyi Xiang, will be presenting at CAR-TCR Summit Europe being held at the Novotel London West, London, United Kingdom on February 25, 2020.

Presentation Details Title: Novel Antibody-TCR Platform (ARTEMIS T cells) Combines Fab-based Antigen Recognition with gamma/delta-TCR Signalling for Favorable Safety and Efficacy Profile in T Cell Immunotherapy Speaker: Dr. Jingyi Xiang Event Program: Translation Track Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT

About Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel T cell therapies to treat cancers. Its core technology centers around its proprietary ARTEMIS AbTCR T cell receptor platform and E-ALPHA antibody discovery platform for the discovery and development of potentially safer and more effective T cell therapies for the treatment of multiple solid and hematologic tumors. ET140202, the Company's lead asset, is currently in a Phase I/II US multicenter clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information on Eureka, please visit www.eurekatherapeutics.com.

About the CAR-TCR Summit Europe

The CAR-TCR Summit Europe is the definitive platform for the European community to overcome current bottlenecks in translation, scale and delivery to build the infrastructure required to successfully treat patients around the world. Join forces with the CAR-TCR community to drive innovation. Through collaboration and frank, open conversations, as a field you can advance construct design to drive efficacy in solid tumours whilst characterizing the optimal product to improve persistence and durability. Whether you are managing clinical trials or responsible for devising pricing models, this meeting can support your whole team to develop the tools needed to engineer a cancer-free world. Find out more by visiting www.cartcr-europe.com or email info@hansonwade.com.

