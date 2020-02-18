Smith-Midland Corporation: Easi-Set Offers Hands on Knowledge at the Precast Show

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID), will be exhibiting at The Precast Show March 5-7, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX. The Precast Show is sponsored by the National Precast Concrete Association and the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute with additional collaboration from the Canadian Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute and the Cast Stone Institute. It is the largest precast-specific trade show in North America attracting thousands associated with the industry (manufacturers, suppliers and end-users) from around the world.

Easi-Set will be joined at the show by many of their 70+ family of Easi-Set licensed producers, most of whom are NPCA and PCI members.

"The Precast Show provides our prospective partners the opportunity to not only to learn about our program directly from us, but to rub shoulders with our current producers and learn first-hand about the benefits of taking on Easi-Set licensed products," said Art Miles, Easi-Set's President. "We always look forward to both sharing and learning at this Show.

At their exhibit booth (#1015), Easi-Set will present information on their full line of precast products, including; North America's most successful highway safety barrier J-J Hooks, and the award-winning SlenderWall architectural modular cladding system. Details will also be available on 100% precast concrete Easi-Set Buildings and the sound absorptive noise wall technology SoftSound, among others.

With Easi-Set Worldwide you gain a partner with over 40 years of industry-leading licensing experience in your corner.

About Easi-Set Worldwide

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of proprietary lines of Easi-Set precast products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information about precast product licensing opportunities, contact Easi-Set by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.EasiSet.com.

Inquiries: info@easiset.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576714/Easi-Set-Offers-Hands-on-Knowledge-at-the-Precast-Show