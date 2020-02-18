Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Record 92% Year Over Year Revenue Growth

Company Continues Drive to Positive Cash Flow in 1st Half of Year

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company"), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced its quarterly sales increased 92% in the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The growth reflects the revenue booked in the quarter versus the same quarter of the prior year.

"After a strong sales push, I'm pleased to announce Leafbuyer realized record revenue growth last quarter," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "This is a huge step for the organization and raises our goals even higher as we continue to provide our clients with the utmost service and resources."

Leafbuyer's 92% growth is nearly four times higher than the industry average of 24%, a statistic published through a report by Arcview and BDS Analytics released June 20, 2019.

"As Leafbuyer aims toward profitability within the first half of 2020, these record quarters continue to be a high priority. Our sales and account support teams strive for excellence, making our products increasingly more valuable," said Rossner.

The Company realizes revenue from the sales of its sophisticated marketing platforms, which drive cannabis consumers to dispensaries and product companies across the country.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.

