Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12B8E ISIN: IE00BQPVQZ61 Ticker-Symbol: HPR 
Tradegate
17.02.20
17:38 Uhr
33,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,60 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,000
33,400
15:04
33,000
33,400
15:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC33,400+0,60 %