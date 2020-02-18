North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received another volume order, for eleven DM measurement systems. This order comes from a new customer and again continues to build on our growing business in China.

"This order, from a new customer for Aurora, again continues Aurora's rapid growth and market capture in China," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "This customer is a long-standing top-tier player that is now modernizing and automating their production. The order again demonstrates continuity of our business in China at this time, and we continue to appreciate the confidence that our customers have placed in Aurora's solutions", he continued.

Aurora expects to ship these DM measurement systems in this final quarter of the current fiscal year or early in the next quarter.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

