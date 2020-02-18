North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: Voycare Announces Head of Product for Online Medical Second Opinion Portal

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / North America Frac Sand, Inc. dba Voycare (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS" or "Voycare"), a California-based medical tourism and telemedicine service provider announces today the appointment of a Ellen Wu as the new Head of Product to oversee the development of the company's new Chinese language medical second opinion portal.

Wu has spent the last nine years working in product marketing, branding and design for multinational firms such as Deloitte, Saatchi & Saatchi and Blue Focus Communications. Her work experience in the U.S. and China, coupled with her studies in the U.K. makes her the ideal candidate to lead the development and go-to-market efforts for the company's upcoming second opinion portal.

"We are excited to welcome Ellen to our China based team," said Voycare COO Xuemei Li. "Her vision and impressive track record, clearly demonstrates her ability to develop and execute a product roadmap capable of taking our new telemedicine product to market. Her pulse on the China market will help us gain a front row seat to the evolving trends in the country that will help us better improve our product user experience, as well as develop key business partnerships on the ground."

The appointment of Wu to a senior level management position in China will help the company enter China's rapidly growing telemedicine industry, which is projected to be a 700 billion RMB or approximately $US100 billion market size by the end of 2020.

The secure online portal will allow users throughout China and other Mandarin speaking countries to seek second opinion medical evaluations from international doctors. After creating an account on the portal, users will be able to upload medical records in order to be translated into English and sent to overseas doctors for a secondary opinion.

Last week, the company announced their decision to fast track the launch of the portal in response to better facilitating those looking to continue overseas medical treatment or secondary opinions, without disruption by the current temporary travel restrictions from the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in China.

For more information about Voycare, please visit, www.voycare.com or follow us on Twitter @nafsvoycare.

About Voycare

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) dba Voycare (www.voycare.com) is a California based medical tourism and telemedicine service provider helping overseas patients gain access to quality health care primarily in the fields of oncology, in vitro fertilization, cosmetic surgery and wellness. Voycare's executive team has over 20 years of cross border tourism experience, specifically servicing Chinese outbound travelers to North and South America.

