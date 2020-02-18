Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on growth strategy engagement. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped an animal feed ingredients market client curtail losses in market share and increase sales by 32%, generating savings of over $2.7 million.

Infiniti Helped an Animal Feed Ingredients Market Client Achieve Savings of Over $2.7 Million with Growth Strategy Engagement (Graphic: Business Wire)

Owing to the strong growth in the livestock feed industry in developing regions with an uptick in aquaculture feed, the global animal feed ingredients market is projected to witness substantial growth over the coming years. Despite this positive growth, increasing pressure on animal feed manufacturers to improving quality and productivity, along with ensuring higher sustainability are increasing challenges for companies operating in the animal feed ingredients market. As such, animal feed ingredients manufacturing companies are in the need to address complex market needs and make strategic growth initiatives.

Business Challenge Faced

The client is an animal feed ingredients manufacturer, based out of North America. They wanted to focus on product portfolio expansion and partnerships, devise cost-effective production routes to control price volatility, and expand research and development in related market segments. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering growth strategy engagement. By leveraging Infiniti's growth strategy engagement, the client also wanted to invest into profitable growth opportunities and address complex market needs.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of growth strategy engagement, market intelligence, market potential, and competitive intelligence study. The engagement also involved conducting a comprehensive market analysis of profitable growth opportunities in terms of market attractiveness, competitive factors, and end-user preference.

Infiniti's market growth strategy engagement helped the client to:

Understand key market penetration success factors, attractive opportunities, and entry barriers

Take strategic market entry approaches and tap into much bigger markets

Gain an understanding of the growth trends from a customer perspective

Uncover regulatory issues that may serve as a potential challenge

Curtail losses in market share and increase sales by 32%

Generate savings of over $2.7 million

