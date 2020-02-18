

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Materials science company Dow, inc. (DOW) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors plans to appoint Dow CEO Jim Fitterling to be chairman following the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 9, 2020.



Following the Annual Meeting, directors will also select an independent lead director who has served for at least one year on the Board.



Dow also announced that Jill Wyant, executive vice president and president of global regions at Ecolab Inc. (ECL), has been nominated to stand for election to Dow's Board of Directors at the Company's Annual Meeting.



Furthermore, Ruth Shaw, former group executive for public policy and president at Duke Nuclear, will continue to serve out her term until the Annual Meeting, at which time she will retire.



