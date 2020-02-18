Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - Mt. Brisemia Capital Corp. (the "acquiror") announces that on February 14, 2020, it has acquired, by way of private placement, 200,000 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Richmond Road Capital Corp. ("RRD"). Such Shares are subject to escrow pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange's capital pool company policies. Along with joint actor, Brett Undershute, the acquiror now holds 700,000 Shares or 11.67% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. An early warning report ("Report") in respect of this change in ownership has been filed.

The Shares were acquired pursuant to investment purposes. In the future, the acquiror and joint actors may, subject to applicable law, acquire or dispose of securities of RRD depending upon a number of factors, including but not limited to general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

A copy of the Report is filed under RRD's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For further information regarding the Report, please contact the acquiror at (403) 700-1913.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52498