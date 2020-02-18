AMT Wellness Ltd. joins the growing Elev8 Hemp distribution network

Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, expands retail and wholesale availability of Elev8 Hemp's full product line of CBD Iced Teas to Colorado consumers with its new AMT Wellness Ltd. partnership.



AMT Wellness Ltd. is a Colorado-based company that distributes, wholesales and retails health and wellness products and services both online as well as in-person. The company primarily focuses on the benefits of hemp-based products.



"We've already received many pre-orders for Elev8 Hemp products from our customers," says Christian Weis, Founder and Managing Director of AMT Wellness Ltd.



A trained nutrigenomic practitioner and advocate for DNA health screenings, Weis leads AMT Wellness with the intention of helping others live healthier lives. "I've seen first-hand how hemp products can help people, so it's exciting to see how our services and products from brands like Elev8 Hemp have resonated with the locals."



This new distribution partnership avails all Elev8 Hemp CBD Teas to consumers in Colorado immediately.



"The AMT Wellness mission aligns with ours in that we both want to do our part in helping integrate healthy, happy habits and products into people's lives,' Ryan Medico, CEO of Elev8 Brands, Inc., says. "Our teams want the same for our consumers and this partnership will allow us to achieve that with ease and confidence as we continue to grow nationwide."



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders-naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9-so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.



Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



www.elev8hemp.com

(407) 377-6693

ir@elev8hemp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52513