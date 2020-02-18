FactMR: Sales of CMP Slurry to Grow Strong at 8% CAGR Through 2029; Aluminum Oxide Remains Preferred Material, Says Fact.MR

High demand for silicon wafers has become a key contributor towards the growth of chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) slurry manufacturers. The trend is further complemented by rising demand for application-specific variants.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / The global CMP slurry market is set to thrive at a robust CAGR of 8% during 2019 - 20292, according to the projections of a new study by Fact.MR. Leading manufacturers of CMP slurry are prioritizing product innovations and capacity expansion to capture an extended base of end-use industries.

"Increasing necessity of tunable slurries with lower defectivity and high oxide removal rates will support the demand for CMP slurries," says the Fact.MR report.

CMP Slurry Market: Key Findings

Aluminum oxide will remain preferred material, accounting for a value of US$ 1.47 Bn in 2029.

Cerium oxide CMP slurry will display a substantial growth rate; silicon wafers will remain a lucrative application segment.

Multilayer characteristics and tech advancements will generate new opportunities in the industry.

Maximum opportunities for market players abound in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan).

CMP Slurry Market: Key Driving Factors

Tech advancements in terms of fabrication and semiconductor processes will prominently drive CMP slurry market.

Advent of technology and device architecture such as 3D packaging, and 3D FinFETs continue to bolster demand for CMP slurry.

Heightening sales of semiconductor devices remain a prominent factor driving the growth of CMP slurry market.

Emergence of new materials such as tungsten and copper drive the development of application-specific CMP slurries, pushing market growth.

Key Restraint to Market Growth

Increasing stringency of regulatory framework related to environmental impact would remain the key restraint facing market.

Competition Landscape

The global CMP slurry market is largely consolidated. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on commercializing product innovations in the market. Manufacturers are also working on developing products with finer particles to meet the requirements of smaller circuits in logic devices, with investments in research and development activities to keep up with the competition. The report has also profiled key players in the global CMP slurry market, including but not limited to, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, DuPont, DOW, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

About the Report

This 200+ pages study provides in-depth forecast data on the CMP slurry market. The key categories encompassed by the report include product type (aluminum oxide, ceramic, cerium oxide, silica, and others), application (silicon wafers, optical substrates, disk-drive components, and others), and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa).

