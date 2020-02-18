IGEN Networks Corp.: IGEN Networks Launches Next Generation Platform "Medallion GPS PRO" for Light-Commercial Fleets

Medallion GPS PRO available on Sprint IoT Factory Platform

MURRIETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB:IGEN) (CSE:IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced its launch of its Next Generation "Medallion GPS PRO" product line targeted for Light Commercial Fleets for US markets.

"Light Commercial Fleets account for more than 13M assets in the US with more than half of these assets comprised of passenger vehicles. This segment represents the least penetrated market for fleet management solutions for reasons of perceived high costs and complexity," said Neil G Chan, CEO of IGEN Networks Corp. With our proven solutions marketed through Small-to-Medium size business channels including Sprint's IoT Factory Platform, it's been a natural transition for us to develop fleet management solutions that are more cost efficient and simpler to use for the Light Commercial Fleet owner. By incorporating our patented "Digital Telematics Signature", we can offer greater accuracy in measuring and scoring driver behavior across diverse fleets, which will be a powerful tool for assessing actuarial risk of assets and their drivers.

Medallion GPS PRO is a Commercial Fleet Management Platform designed for the Light Commercial Fleet owner, with compelling features and services at lower costs and emphasis on ease-of-use. The system is organized around both asset and driver with dispatch capabilities, automated reporting, maintenance and diagnostics reporting, driver behavior scoring, and video tutorials on demand that are built on AWS Cloud-based infrastructure.

"Medallion GPS PRO will be offered on the Sprint IoT Factory Platform as a product available for sale through Sprint's SMB and Master Agent sales channels," said Abel Sierra, VP & GM of IGEN Networks Corp. Medallion GPS PRO products will also be sold direct to municipal, state and federal governments.

The Sprint IoT Factory platform is enabled through a strategic relationship with myDevices, the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company that "simplifies the connected world" to accelerate the development and sales of finished IoT solutions. Sprint's converged business solutions in the IoT Factory offer customers a number of advantages, including superior network spectrum holdings, powerful worldwide wireline and wireless connectivity to an incredible influx of technological innovation and resources from Sprint's parent company, SoftBank.

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time updates on asset health and Driver Behavior.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

