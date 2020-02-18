ClinOne announces today its strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense to combine continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence with the ClinOne ClinTrialConnect patient portal platform. The addition of the FDA-cleared BioSticker single-use device provides an effortless trial participant experience enabling 30-days of continuous vital sign monitoring. "With BioIntelliSense, we will be able to capture a wide array of medical-grade biosensor data and offer our enterprise clients a new standard for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), resulting in more efficient and scalable virtual clinical trials," said Rob Bohacs, ClinOne CEO.

The introduction of the BioIntelliSense Data-as-a-Service platform and BioSticker device closes the real-world data (RWD) gap in clinical trials by providing a comprehensive view of a patient's health status. The BioSticker device enables medical-grade remote data capture of vital signs that are wirelessly and securely transmitted to the BioIntelliSense BioCloud and ClinOne ClinTrialConnect platform for high-resolution patient trending and reporting. "Continuous health monitoring is poised to redefine clinical trials through an effortless patient experience and medical-grade personalized intelligence that is built for scale," said James Mault, MD, BioIntelliSense CEO.

ClinOne and BioIntelliSense make medical grade monitoring and clinical trial experiences simple. The cost-effective BioSticker medical device and data services provides clinical trial sites and principal investigators with an algorithmic fusion of vital sign data and physiological biosignals including respiratory rate at rest, heart rate at rest, skin temperature, body position, activity level, sleep status, fall detection and gait analysis.

"We are extremely excited about the strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense to help move clinical trials into a new frontier with the next generation of safety and remote monitoring of patients. Through our combined capabilities, we can significantly reduce the cost of clinical trials by monitoring the patients and their well-being remotely through the FDA-cleared BioSticker device," according to Rob Bohacs, ClinOne.

The ClinOne solution and its suite of products were created to improve clinical trial enrollment, retention and research site compliance. The company's sole mission is to allow important trial details to be at the fingertips of participating researchers and patients. Currently, 3,000 active clinical trials in 55 countries across 43 languages rely on ClinOne's suite of technologies. Visit www.clinone.com.

