Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - Bond Resources Inc. (CSE: BJB) (the "Company" or "Bond") is pleased to announce the appointment of Elaine J. Dorward-King, Ph.D. as a director of the Company. Dr. Dorward-King's appointment is part of the continuing series of events involved in Bond's proposed transaction to acquire the rights to the Mary K Property in Idaho (see news release of November 15, 2019).

Dr. Dorward-King has over 28 years' experience in the mining, chemicals and engineering industries. From March 2013 until January 2020, she served as Executive Vice President for Newmont Goldcorp, the world's leading gold mining company, initially as EVP of Sustainability and External Relations and for the last six months as EVP of Environmental, Social and Governance Strategy. Prior to joining Newmont, she worked from 1992 to 2013 for Rio Tinto, in London, UK and Melbourne, Australia.

Dr. Dorward-King has had significant corporate Board exposure and non-profit Board service. She is acknowledged for her expertise in advancing both sustainable development and business objectives with an approach that respects differing cultures in operating communities across a global footprint.

With a PhD in Analytical Chemistry from Colorado State University, she continued her education and training in various programs including programs at the London Business School of Economics and Harvard Business School, Women on Boards. She has been conferred with numerous awards and honours, including the 2014 & 2016 "100 Most Inspirational Women in Mining".

Dr. Dorward-King joins the Board of Bond Resources as an independent director and will serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

Facsimile: 1-604-602-4936

Contact: Robert Eadie

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52494