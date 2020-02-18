Tautachrome, Inc.: Tautachrome (OTC:TTCM) Announces Google's TensorFlow Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Image Classification in ARknet Release 1.3.4

ORO VALLEY, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC PINK:TTCM) announces Google's TensorFlow™ artificial intelligence (AI) for image classification in ARknet release 1.3.4.

Cutting-Edge AI Image Categorization

Beginning with ARknet version 1.3.4, ARknet will have the ability to classify incoming images utilizing TensorFlow™, Google's artificial intelligence (AI) engine. The deployment of TensorFlow AI image recognition enables ARknet to crowdsource its userbase for machine learning purposes. Since ARknet can have segmented datasets, the ability to develop specialized machine learning models will also allow services to be provided to a wide range of business applications, connected devices, and enterprise services. TensorFlow is planned as the first of many AI frameworks that will be introduced into the ARknet platform in the future.

"This puts us at the cutting-edge of image categorization and verification. There are substantial opportunities for AI across a wide variety of industries - the healthcare industry is perhaps largest. Arguably, it takes more time for a human to read a hundred medical images than it would take an application utilizing AI to read, make annotations and distribute its assessment to a healthcare team," stated Jordan Gray, President and CIO of Tautachrome's strategic technology partner Honeycomb Archive, LLC.

David LaMountain, COO of Tautachrome, Inc. stated today, "Reaching the development point where TensorFlow is being implemented into ARknet is incredibly exciting. More people will soon see that what we have been building is not simply an app but a powerful platform."

Dr. Jon N Leonard, CEO of Tautachrome, Inc. remarked, "Machine learning technologies using recent advances in what is known as "deep learning convolutional neural networks' have become enormously powerful, solving longstanding problems in computer vision, speech recognition, biometrics, natural language processing, and many other arenas of human-like performance. These deep learning technologies are being deployed on a large scale by Microsoft, Google and Facebook, and are being made generally available through powerful tools such as TensorFlow. We are fortunate to have these tools available to us and a fabulous ARknet team to able deploy them in our ARknet 1.3.4 release."

TensorFlow, the TensorFlow logo and any related marks are trademarks of Google Inc.

Additional Tautachrome Statement: For regulatory compliance, all updates are posted to the Tautachrome, Inc. official twitter account https://twitter.com/Tautachrome_inc

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCPINK:TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has revolutionary patents and patents pending in augmented reality, smart-phone image authentication and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based commercialized applications for global business and personal use.

Download ARknet for Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.honeycombarchive.arknet

Download ARknet for iOS

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/arknet/id1466870072

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Tautachrome, Inc. +1 520 318 5578

Investor relations: investor@tautachrome.com

Press Press@tautachrome.com

SOURCE: Tautachrome, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576788/Tautachrome-OTCTTCM-Announces-Googles-TensorFlow-TM-Artificial-Intelligence-AI-for-Image-Classification-in-ARknet-Release-134