MRP releases industry leading ABM functionality to put control in the hands of marketers: data management, AI modeling and scoring, audience activations, and cross platform account based reporting.

MRP Prelytix, the only enterprise-class predictive ABM platform, today announced the launch of MRP Prelytix version 2.5, the latest upgrade to the industry leading predictive analytics and account-based marketing platform. Recently cited as the leading ABM platform in Ovum's ABM Market Radar Report, MRP Prelytix 2.5 delivers a single customer view with unified online and offline account intelligence, allowing customers to ingest a variety of data sources, organize the intelligence by relevant topic and apply cutting edge machine learning and AI models to alert and action the appropriate stakeholders in real-time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005633/en/

MRP Prelytix Version 2.5 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The latest release of MRP Prelytix, powered by Kx, the fastest in-memory, time-series operational intelligence platform in the world, gives customers the ability to operate with an unsurpassed view of their target accounts. This release dramatically increases the scale and sources of data inputs, currently averaging 1.5 trillion data signals per month across 1st, 2nd, and 3rd party data, covering both online and offline sources. These data assets and Artificial Intelligence then determine buyer topics of interest, readiness scoring, next best actions, triggered ABM orchestrations, and user configurable reporting dashboards.

"Enterprise-class account-based marketers have outgrown simplistic point solutions, they now require the ability to unify data, rapidly derive insight and take action across channels, business units and geography, in real-time," said Pierre Custeau, MRP SVP of Products. "This release further consolidates our position as the only enterprise-class ABM solution vendor with the ability to help marketing and sales professionals rapidly unify first, second and third-party data and leverage AI to direct, coordinate and execute engagement with customers across all channels."

MRP Prelytix 2.5 incorporates a new data connector interface, simplifying the platform connection to customer-supplied offline and online data, as well as wealth of new MRP sourced global data. Applying real-time AI, clients are presented with an account level representation of all data and the ability to respond to all account level events with automated triggers within MRP Prelytix or client marketing automation platforms and CRMs, such as Eloqua, Marketo, and Salesforce. This latest update also includes a new, user configurable reporting application, enhancements to the Prelytix Web Tracker, MRP's internal website analytics engine, and integrations with on-site client consent notices for European markets.

Learn more about MRP Prelytix 2.5 by scheduling a demo.

About MRP

For enterprise organizations that serve multiple geographies, lines of business, or industries, MRP Prelytix is the only enterprise ABM platform designed to give you control of your data, visibility into your target market, and scale in the delivery of the highest impact engagement strategy. Leading B2B sales and marketing organizations choose MRP for our ability to deliver and measure revenue impact across a half-dozen online and offline channels, our global workforce with expertise across 100 countries and 20 languages and our ability to simplify connections between insight and action using the industry's first application of real-time AI and Machine Learning. Powered by Kx, Prelytix sits on top of the fastest streaming analytics database in the world.

For more information visit: www.mrpfd.com

About Kx

Kx is a division of First Derivatives, a global technology provider with more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, automotive, utility, manufacturing, and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics, and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics, and applications across multiple industries.

For more information about Kx, please visit www.kx.com. For general inquiries, write to info@kx.com.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005633/en/

Contacts:

Michael McGoldrick

mmcgoldrick@mrpfd.com