Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC: CSPS) ("the Company"), a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas, offering a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. CFO of the Company, John Kuykendall, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's current projects and business model. Kuykendall explained that the Company began as a small Delaware corporation, but has since grown to offer a wide variety of security services. "We're really excited about the opportunities that are going on, and so far it's proven to me that we have a sustainable business model," said Kuykendall. "The revenues are beginning to come in and the company is growing," he added. Kuykendall then explained that the Company is headquartered in Conroe, Texas, which is full of business opportunities. "Conroe is the northern edge of greater Houston," said Kuykendall, adding that the location also represents the fastest growing county in the United States.

Jolly then commented on a recent press release put out by the Company, detailing their approval as a service provider with the Target Corporation, and asked what it means for the Company. "This is going to mean a lot. We are now a preferred provider," shared Kuykendall. "Many of these chain stores are beginning to look at security in a different light now," he added, noting the increasing security threats arising across the market.

"What makes your management team so special?", asked Jolly. "We have three key individuals that work together very well," said Kuykendall, adding that this includes himself, DeLane Potter, and George Rutherford, the Company's Director and President. Kuykendall then expanded on the team's diverse and extensive experience. "Between the three of us, we all devote 100% of our time to the business," said Kuykendall.

The conversation then turned to the Company's 2019 accomplishments. "We've developed our sales strategies, as well as our targeting, marketing, and advertising campaigns," said Kuykendall. "We have some pretty ambitious goals," he added. "We really want to approach each customer with a custom program for them," said Kuykendall. "This industry is very fragmented," he explained, adding that very few companies in the security industry are publicly traded.

Kuykendall then expanded on the Company's acquisition strategy, noting that they are currently targeting privately-owned security companies worth about $5 million. "We'll be offering them a program of salary and stock during the acquisition period," said Kuykendall. "I don't know anybody else in the industry that is offering anything like this."

To close the interview, Kuykendall shared that the Company expects to generate between $3 to $7 million in revenue for 2020. He then shared that the Company has exceptional experience in the security industry, as well as an ambitious growth strategy, which includes uplisting from the OTC. "We're with the right people, in the right place, at the right time," closed Kuykendall.

To hear John Kuykendall's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7507949-custom-protection-services-inc-cfo-john-kuykendall-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

Company Contact Information:

Tel: 936-703-5855

Email: info@customprotectionservices.com

Website: https://www.customprotectioninvestor.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/customprotectioninvestor

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CustomProtecti1

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Custom Protection Services Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52520