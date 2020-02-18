Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B9RM ISIN: CA07380N1042 Ticker-Symbol: OU6 
Tradegate
18.02.20
15:47 Uhr
1,430 Euro
+0,020
+1,42 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,388
1,448
16:34
1,394
1,442
16:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION1,430+1,42 %