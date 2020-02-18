Converters Expo 2020 to Begin With an Exclusive Facility Tour of Paper Converting Machine Company

GREEN BAY, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / The Converters Expo 2020 will kick off with an exclusive tour of the Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC) facility in Green Bay. The tour will take place on Wednesday, April 29 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm and will feature live demos of the company's Fusion C flexographic printing press and Meridian Elite laser anilox cleaner. Attendees will be back in time for the Converters Expo Welcome Reception being held from 6 pm - 7:30 pm in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

"The Fusion C includes our latest innovation and recipient of the 2019 FTA Technical Innovation Award, SteadyPrint, which significantly reduces the effects of bounce when printing graphics with hard edges," said Rodney Pennings, Director of Sales, PCMC "We will also offer a demo of our next generation laser cleaners - the Meridian Elite - which features: enhanced cleaning capabilities, 50% faster cleaning cycles, two stage filtration and industry 4.0 features."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Paper Converting Machine Company on providing this exciting tour for our attendees," said Glen Gudino, group publisher for BNP Media Packaging Group. "This is a perfect opportunity for others in the industry to see the newest equipment and technology available in the field."

Bus transportation between Lambeau Field and PCMC will be provided. There is no cost for this pre-event tour, but Converters Expo attendees must pre-register in order to participate in this tour. Due to privacy issues, attendees will be reviewed and may be declined from participation if the attendee is from a competing company. Register online to attend Converters Expo and select to attend the tour. Contact Maddie Berglund (mberglund@executivevents.com) for any additional assistance needed in adding the tour to a Converters Expo registration.

Following the Facility Tour, Converters Expo will kick off with a welcome reception from 6:00 - 7:30 pm in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame for attendees to enjoy a vast array of Packers memorabilia, network with prospective business partners and catch up with friends and associates. The exhibit hall will be open from 9:30 am - 3:30 pm on Thursday, April 30 with a lunch buffet at 12:00 pm and happy hour from 2:30 - 3:30 pm. Click here for the complete agenda and to access the early bird registration rate of $50, which is good through March 18, 2020. For information about exhibiting or sponsorships, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

Converters Expo is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines and Converters Expo South taking place February 12, 2020 in Charlotte, NC and Global Pouch Forum taking place June 16-18 in Rosemont, IL. Packaging Strategies has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

