Sales of Woodworking Circular Saw Blades to Soar, with Upswing in Demand from Wood Processing Industries Reports Future Market Insights

Stakeholders in woodworking circular saw blades market must devote substantial chunk of capital to joint ventures, online distribution channels, diverse product offerings to tap expansion opportunities and gain foothold

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / In view of demand upheaval in wood processing industry, global woodworking circular saw blades market will hurtle towards US$ 68.3 Mn mark by the end of the forecast period (2019-2029). The profit pool of manufacturers in the market is set to expand by 1.5X through 2029. Woodworking circular saw blades are projected to witness heightened uptake in wood processing industry on back of its facile maneuverability, impressive feed rate, and operational dexterity, concludes the new FMI study.

"DIY enthusiasts are increasingly using woodworking circular saw blades for milling, cutting and woodturning operations. Both offline and online distribution channels are popular amongst manufactures and DIY aficionados alike," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways of Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Study

Hand Machines to remain the preferred blade type by manufacturers worldwide.

Wood processing industry is projected to capture ~ 60% market share by 2029.

Furniture & Carpentry segment will generate significant demand for woodworking circular saw blades through 2029.

Gains in woodworking circular saw blades market will be prominently concentrated in Asia Pacific.

Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market - Top Growth Drivers

Extravagant feed rate and impressive efficiency of woodworking circular saw blades has captured attention of consumers, fuelling market growth.

Smooth and uniform finish offered by woodworking circular saw blades is a highly-valued attribute driving growth.

Carbide tip, structural advantage and minimal deflection are highly sought-after features of woodworking circular saw blades.

Surging demand for industry-specific woodworking circular saw blades is a significant growth contributor.

Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market - Key Restraints

Woodworking circular saw blades are difficult to use for aesthetically tricky woodworking, especially for beveled cuts, thereby curtailing market growth.

The operation of woodworking circular saw blades is potentially risky, creating hurdles in sales increments.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players include, but are not limited to, Stanley Black and Decker, Robert Bosch, Freud Tools, and Homag Group. Leading players are tapping expansion opportunities to maintain their competitive advantage. For this purpose, they are undertaking multipronged strategies such as integration of suppliers, industry-specific product launches, innovations and joint ventures. For instance, Robert Bosch launched first polisher and disc sander (January 2020) adaptable across three surfaces - curved, round and flat. Moreover, Freud SpA opted for collaborations with various manufacturers and universities for continuous R&D activities.

More about the Report

The 197-page study offers an in-depth market forecast and analysis on the woodworking circular saw blades market. The major categories encompassed by the report include blade type and diameter type (stationery machine, hand machine), distribution channel (online, offline), end-use (DIY, furniture & carpentry, wood processing, timber) across five regions (Asia Pacific, Central and South America, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa).

