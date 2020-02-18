Hengtong Boosting Further Opening-up in Suzhou

SUZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / On January 3, at the Conference on Further Opening-up in Suzhou, the city government announced tens of billions of yuan in incentives for investment, talent, innovation and special development, and attracted many media friends at home and abroad. As one of the famous enterprises in Suzhou, Hengtong was interviewed by China Daily.

Chen Xinggong, Vice President of International Cooperation Dept. show them around Hengtong. Hengtong owns 25 percent of the domestic and 15 percent of the international market share in fiber optics and is a major international player in electricity generation and transmission.

Hengtong has 70 wholly-owned companies and holding companies (3 of which are listed on the Shanghai, Hong Kong and Indonesian stock exchanges), with 11 manufacturing facilities based in Europe, South America, South Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. We operate sales offices in over 30 countries and regions around the world, supplying products to over 150 countries.

"Opening-up isn't only about the market, about the companies, about your activities," Wang Lianghua, head of overseas investment and operations at IBG said.

"It's more about the people of the world. They can learn from and exchange ideas with each other, and basically improve from all these kinds of ... exchanges. I think that's one of the things that helps humans continue to improve."

Suzhou's degree of openness is remarkable. Each year its total import and export value steadily accounts for more than half of Jiangsu province and equals to nearly one-tenth of the country.

As a major city in the Yangtze River Delta, Suzhou is advancing the principle of further opening-up and is set to play an even greater role in the years to come.

