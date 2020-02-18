The global coupling agents market is expected to post a CAGR close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Coupling agents for polypropylene applications are available in three different forms; granular, liquid, and powdered forms. All these three forms show excellent compatibility with polymers, resins, and synthetic and natural waxes. Coupling agents are added in polypropylene compositions and are used in several applications including plastic modification, hot melt adhesive, inks, paints and coating applications, release agents, and reinforced panels. This will propel the demand for coupling agents in polypropylene applications. Thus, the increased demand for polypropylene applications will boost the growth of the coupling agents market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, increased innovations and product launches, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Coupling Agents Market: Increased Innovations and Product Launches

Companies in the market are taking major initiatives to increase their customer base by diversifying their product portfolio. This is leading to an increase in revenue inflow and higher profit margins. In addition, manufacturers are constantly launching new products to increase their global presence. Thus, the constant product launches and innovations will create more application areas and increase the demand from end-users. This is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Factors such as product diversification and the increased demand for sulfur silane coupling agents are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Coupling Agents Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global coupling agents market by application (rubber and plastics, paintings and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and fiber treatment, and others), and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market.

