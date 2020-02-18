Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market identification solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a paints and coatings market client successfully enter the US paints and coatings industry and increase sales by 23%.

According to a new study from Infiniti Research, the global paints and coatings industry is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the coming years. However, the paints and coatings industry is not completely free of challenges. Factors such as rising raw material prices, stringent environmental regulations, global economic uncertainty, and technological constraints are increasing challenges for companies operating in the global paints and coatings industry. To succeed in this competitive marketplace, companies in the paints and coatings industry are in the need to adopt strategic growth initiatives and focus on enhancing market share.

Business Challenge Faced

The client, a paints and coatings manufacturer, based out of Germany, wanted to expand their operations to the United States. However, the client noted that the closure of some production plants in the USA due to failures, maintenance work, and accidents resulted in the volatility of raw material prices. Also, the rising impact of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and regulatory hurdles made it difficult for the company to expand its operations to the United States. As such, the client approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market identification solution. By leveraging Infiniti's market identification solution, the client wanted to understand cost structure and technology adoption trends in the focus market. Also, the client wanted to focus on product portfolio expansion.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of secondary research, market identification, market access strategy, market opportunity analysis, and market potential study. The engagement also involved gathering up-to-date data about risk factors involved in setting up new paints and coatings production units in the United States. Besides, the client was provided with the complete algorithm and setup for the pricing approval process in the US paints and coatings market.

Infiniti's market identification solution helped the client to:

Analyze the US paints and coatings industry with respect to market metrics and forecast its growth

Gather comprehensive insights on the regulatory and competitive environment in the US paints and coatings industry

Develop a baseline understanding of the entire value chain and specified products in the market

Successfully establish their business presence in the Mideast and Southeast United States

Efficiently price their products and focus on product portfolio expansion

Increase sales by 23%

