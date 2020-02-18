Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915165 ISIN: FR0000063935 Ticker-Symbol: BDU 
Tradegate
17.02.20
16:05 Uhr
22,300 Euro
+0,200
+0,90 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONDUELLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONDUELLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,950
22,200
17:46
22,000
22,150
17:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AJINOMOTO
AJINOMOTO CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AJINOMOTO CO INC16,4000,00 %
BONDUELLE SA22,300+0,90 %