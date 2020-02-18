Mending Healthcare 2020, the independent survey commissioned by Wolters Kluwer, found that 98% of consumers agree that there are variations in care across locations, health systems and even among departments in the same hospital. To extend high quality healthcare to everyone, everywhere, innovation in healthcare delivery is of vital importance and a key theme at #HIMSS20. At this year's conference, experts from Wolters Kluwer will be guiding this discussion, providing key insight into how healthcare leaders can drive more consistent outcomes across the continuum of care. HIMSS20 takes place March 9-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tools for Tomorrow's Population Health

On Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m. EST, Wolters Kluwer customer, Vanessa Guzman, who is Associate Vice President, Quality Network Management at Montefiore Health System, will join a panel at the HIMSS Nordic Education Program: "Turning Data into Insights." Along with panelists from Sweden and Estonia, Guzman will discuss new models and technology to build a "Population Heath Management Toolbox for the Future." The panel will take place in Room 331A.

Scaling Patient Action using Behavioral Design

On Wednesday, March 11 at 3:45 p.m. EST, Shara Cohen, JD, Vice President of Customer Experience for Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer, Health, will present "Behavioral Design: Influencing Patient Action" The session will explore how to drive patient action by influencing behavior outside clinical settings. Cohen will share how to effectively communicate with patients to help them take specific actions that will lead to positive outcomes. The event will be held in Hall A, Booth 480.

Activating Health Consumers for More Effective Value-Based Care

On Thursday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. EST, Shara Cohen will be joined by Vanessa Guzman of Montefiore, to present "AI-Supported Population Health's Impact on Value-Based Care." Cohen and Guzman will describe the strategy used by Montefiore Health System to implement value-based models and demonstrate the organization's use of consumer engagement technology tools that leverage artificial intelligence, clinical claims and social/behavioral data, to engage patients in care and enable care coordination/management. The event will be held in Room W308A.

The Year of the Nurse: Ready for the Nurse of the Future?

Wolters Kluwer will also be sponsoring "The Year of the Nurse: Honoring the Past, Enabling the Future," a HIMSS symposium on Monday, March 9. The event will offer six sessions, exploring the intersection of the changing profession of nursing with social determinants of health (SDOH), health information and technology (watch the related video, "Care Without Judgement"). In addition, poster sessions highlighting the impact of nursing informatics from a variety of scientific, practical and topic-oriented methodologies will be available for the duration of the event, which will be held in Room W311B.

