Embotics, part of Snow Software, recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

Emboticsthe hybrid cloud management company recently acquired by Snow Software, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms1 for the second year in a row.

"The cloud is being adopted faster than ever. However, the challenges around process transformation and workflow automation, as well as risks around cost management and governance have grown considerably as well," said Jay Litkey, Founder of Embotics and SVP, Cloud Management at Snow. "Our team has focused on delivering a product that is a fully integrated platform with a comprehensive suite of services to assist organizations with their cloud transformation. Speed of delivery, predictable cloud budgets and risk mitigation can be obstacles for even the largest organizations, and we have helped our customers not only visualize the challenges in their environments but to actually tackle them in real-time. When it comes to cloud, it is not enough to see a problem; you must be able to immediately act or even automate the solution. This is how you can truly accelerate service delivery, contain costs and mitigate security concerns."

This news comes on the heels of Snow's acquisition of Embotics in December 2019. With the integration of Embotics and Snow, IT leaders are able to better understand, manage and optimize their entire technology ecosystems from cloud instances and SaaS applications to software and devices. Embotics provides cloud provisioning, automation, orchestration and governance capabilities, supporting both cloud brokered self-service consumption and cloud direct consumption for DevOps teams, leveraging native cloud resources and APIs.

"Cloud has become an integral part of the overall IT ecosystem and created new requirements for how organizations manage and drive the most value from their IT investments," said Sanjay Castelino, Chief Product Officer at Snow. "The acquisition of Embotics by Snow brings together two leaders to provide another layer of visibility and intelligence across the entire ecosystem, empowering organizations to overcome the complexities and maximize the potential of hybrid environments."

Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise professionals. Embotics reviews include the following:

"Quick deployment and ease of integration lead to a quick ROI… Embotics provides superior support, simple integrations and by far has been the simplest to deploy." Director, Data Center in the Finance Industry

"We selected Embotics based on their excellent customer service and willingness to partner. The Embotics team have gone 'above and beyond' throughout the negotiation and initial implementation, proactively anticipating our needs and responding quickly when required." Chief Technology Officer in the Manufacturing Industry

"Excellent Cloud Management Platform, has great features and makes automating existing infrastructure possible while also allowing for greenfield deployments as well. Plugs into any API and has a scripting engine that makes possible what many other tools fail at. Great reporting functions and excellent user portal… Have found very few tasks that were not able to be automated by this tool." CI/CD Automation Engineer in the Manufacturing Industry

"Fantastic lifecycle/automation solution with multi-cloud support…Embotics vCommander provided immediate functionality once we plugged it into our environment. With it, we were able to automate the process of requesting or removing or changing resources on servers in our environment. This allows our infrastructure staff more time to work on other projects and initiatives while maintaining a consistent and standardized environment. A user is able to request a server, obtain the appropriate approvals and receive the resources needed in less than an hour with the submission of one webform. The Account, Support and Professional services teams have been terrific to work with and have provided exceptional value add to vCommander." System Administrator in the Finance Industry

For a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms, please visit: https://bit.ly/2uV1UeP

[1] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms" by Dennis Smith, Sanjit Ganguli, Padraig Byrne. February 13, 2020

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, ensuring the trillions spent on all forms of technology is optimized to drive maximum value. More than 4,000 organizations around the world rely on Snow's platform to provide complete visibility, optimize usage and spend and minimize regulatory risk. Headquartered in Stockholm, Snow has more local offices and regional support centers than any other software asset and cloud management provider, delivering unparalleled results to our customers and partners.

To find out more about Snow, please visit www.snowsoftware.comand follow on Twitter @snowsoftware.

To find out more about Embotics, please visit www.embotics.com and follow on Twitter @EmboticsCorp.

