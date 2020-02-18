Silica Sand for Glass Making to Gain Solid Traction in F&B Industry; Reusability and Recyclability of Silica Driving Adoption: Future Market Insights

Major market players must direct their strategic focus towards acquisitions and mergers for enhanced product offerings, minimal operational costs, and increased global footprint

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Driven by an upswing in demand from food & beverages industry, the global silica sand market for glass making is pegged at a steady CAGR of over 4.5% during 2019 - 2029. Demand for enhanced aesthetic appearance, improved hygiene, better purchasing power, and greater per capita consumption are some of the growth levers steering the demand for silica sand in F&B industry, states a new study of Future Market Insights (FMI).

"Preference for glass containers or bottles for packaging of food and beverage products is increasing. Manufacturers of alcoholic drinks are prominently utilizing silica-based glass bottles for packaging. Technological innovations will further propel the growth of silica sand market for glass making," finds the FMI study.

Key Takeaways of Silica Sand Market for Glass Making

A whopping 97% of glasses such as fiber, container, and flat glasses are made using high-purity silica.

Glass container will remain the leading application of silica during projection period.

Food & beverages industry continues to contribute a substantial chunk of revenue share to market.

East Asia would remain a highly lucrative market for silica sand for glass making.

Silica Sand Market for Glass Making - Top Growth Drivers

Growing preference for sustainable, inert, and pure glass packaging is inflating sales of silica sand.

Silica is witnessing increased uptake in pharmaceutical industry, which will be a strong growth driver.

Reusability and recyclability of silica continue to encourage manufacturers to adopt silica sand-based glass products.

Automotive industry is generating promising demand for silica-based light vehicle components.

Solar panel installation initiatives by governments of major economies would push silica sand consumption.

Silica Sand Market for Glass Making - Key Restraints

Manufacturers worldwide continue to face a major constraint in terms of high input costs.

Frequent fluctuations in raw material pricing is a significant barrier to wider adoption.

Depreciation of currency and amendments in government policies remains a key factor hampering market growth.

Glass packaging is facing intense competition from plastic, metal, and paper packaging, thereby limiting silica sand sales.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in silica sand market for glass making include, but are not limited to, JLD Minerals, Imerys Refectory Minerals, U.S. Silica, and Sibelco Group. The market is fairly consolidated, with established players holding over 45% revenue share. Influential market players are opting for partnerships with regional and local players to enhance their global market foothold, variegate product offerings, and reduce operational costs. For instance, Saint-Gobain and Hindustan National Glass announced plans to invest US$ 750 Mn in India as a part of their capacity expansion strategy. Investments in developing countries will remain the key strategic focus of leading players in silica sand market for glass making.

More About the Report

The 245-page study offers an in-depth market forecast and analysis on the silica sand market for glass making. The major categories encompassed by the report include purity (high purity, ultra-high purity), application (flat glass, fiber glass, glass container, special & technical, tableware), end-use (food & beverages packaging, cookware & utensils, automotive, pharmaceutical, industrial, construction, scientific instrument & analytical research) across seven regions (Oceania, Middle East & Africa, East Asia, South Asia, Latin America, Europe, North America).

