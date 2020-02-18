Chubb appoints Xavier Florit as Regional Head of Corporate, Accident & Health, Continental Europe

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Xavier Florit as its Regional Head of Corporate, Accident & Health (A&H) for Continental Europe.

In this role, Xavier will have overall responsibility for the leadership, strategy and execution of the insurer's Corporate A&H division in the region. The appointment was effective on 1 January.

Xavier will continue to be based in Chubb's Paris office and will report to Florian Eisele, the recently appointed Director of Accident & Health for Continental Europe, when Florian starts his role on 1 March.

Xavier replaces Arjen van Dun who has left the business. He joined Chubb in 2016 and was previously Head of A&H for France. Before that he held several roles within the insurance industry working for both brokers and insurers.

Florian Eisele, Director of Accident and Health, Continental Europe, Chubb said:

"I am delighted that we have appointed Xavier to this important role. His knowledge, insights and understanding will help shape our A&H business across Continental Europe as we continue to drive growth."

