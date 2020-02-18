Tempeh Market Revenues Surpass US$ 3 Bn in 2019; Threat from Tofu and Other Substitutes Prevails, Concludes a Future Market Insights Study

Established players in the tempeh market are tapping opportunities in new regions, banking on local distributors to bolster sales and product quality.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Riding the growing trend of veganism, the global tempeh market registered revenues worth US$ 3.84 Bn in 2019. Rapid expansion of flexitarian and vegan populations has accelerated demand for tempeh and foods that have tempeh as a key ingredient. This would remain a significant growth influencer for the global tempeh market. A new Future Market Insights (FMI) report reveals that naturally sourced ingredients would become a key point of focus for manufacturers in the tempeh market.

"Key players are catering to the upsurge in demand for vegan and flexitarian diets, with diverse strategies to maintain their stronghold in the global tempeh market," says the FMI report.

Request PDF Sample of a 250-page study on the tempeh market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3283

Tempeh Market: Key Findings

Soybean-based tempeh holds a dominant market share; multigrain variants are rapidly gaining traction.

Consumer inclination towards healthier dietary choices is driving demand for naturally sourced, organic and non-GMO tempeh ingredients.

Fresh tempeh is gaining substantially greater demand as compared to ready-to-eat and frozen variants.

Asia Pacific (APAC) remains a highly lucrative market for tempeh manufacturers; opportunities abound in North America.

Tempeh Market: Key Driving Factors

Higher demand for sustainable, plant-based, and functional foods is fueling tempeh sales.

Aggravating health concerns over meat consumption remains a major driver for the tempeh market.

Food industry giants are collectively uplifting the all-meat alternatives industry, including tempeh.

Tempeh Market: Key Restraints

Steep competition from other popular meat substitutes such as tofu continue to restrict penetration.

High price point of tempeh is among the key restraints, limiting market growth.

Potential side effects of excessive tempeh consumption remain a major factor, creating skepticism among consumers.

Competition Landscape

The global tempeh market is moderately fragmented, with presence of a large number of start-ups. The tempeh manufacturing industry is concentrated in Indonesia. Manufacturers are augmenting investments in extension of their product portfolios. Strategic collaborations with local distributors will also be a preferred strategy of prominent companies in the market.

Schedule a meeting with expert analysts for detailed insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-3283

Some of the major companies operating in the global tempeh market include, but are not limited to, Schouten Europe B.V, Turtle Island Foods, Inc., Natural Oriental Fresh Foods BV, Henry's Tempeh, Impulse Tempeh, Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, SBC Tempeh Manufacturers, Totally Tempeh, Gwen Tempeh, Mighty Bean Tempeh Sunshine Coast, Tempeh Temple, Byron Bay Tempeh, and Margaret River Tempeh.

Explore FMI's extensive research coverage in Food & Beverages landscape

Specialty Malt Market- FMI's report on the global specialty malt market offers a detailed analysis of business models, key strategies, and the accurate market shares of some of the dominant manufacturers in this landscape.

Food Premix Market- This study provides detailed analysis of how the trend of food premixes will influence the market dynamics of global convenience foods landscape.

Pectin Market- The global market for pectin is poised for a robust growth trajectory in the near future, with revenues estimated at value of US$ 820.6 Mn in 2019.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tempeh-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/tempeh-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576815/Tempeh-Market-Revenues-Surpass-US-3-Bn-in-2019-Threat-from-Tofu-and-Other-Substitutes-Prevails-Concludes-a-Future-Market-Insights-Study