Dienstag, 18.02.2020
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
18.02.2020 | 17:33
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

London, February 18

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 December 2019, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 19 March 2020.

Enquiries:

Mr K Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Date: 18 February 2020

