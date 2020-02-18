Capgemini SE: Capgemini augments its data and analytics capabilities in Scandinavia with the acquisition of Advectas

Press Relations:

Capgemini augments its data and analytics capabilities in Scandinavia with the acquisition of Advectas

Stockholm, Paris, February 18, 2020 - Capgemini announced today the signing of an agreement to acquire Advectas ,a leading business intelligence and data science company in Scandinavia. By joining Capgemini's Insights & Data global business line, the 200+ strong Advectas team will help to further meet growing client demand for Capgemini's business intelligence and data analytics services across the region.

Founded in Sweden in 2006, to help companies make better business decisions based on data-driven insights, Advectas has a strong Scandinavian footprint with offices in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Gothenburg and Malmö. Client projects span multiple industry sectors and include business intelligence solutions; data management and data science services; consulting, planning and simulation.

"Over the past thirteen years Advectas, a well-known player in the Scandinavian market, has built up a strong competency in the analytics space through the outstanding quality of its people and high caliber of its client base," comments Zhiwei Jiang, CEO of the Insights & Data Global Business Line at Capgemini. "Along with many commonalities in terms of culture and clients, Advectas brings to Capgemini a further presence in cities across Sweden and Denmark, a strong track record in helping clients to monetize data, as well as deep and significant relationships in the Scandinavian business intelligence space. I am delighted to welcome the Advectas team to Capgemini."

"The cultural fit between Advectas and Capgemini was a major consideration for us. In Capgemini we saw a number of fundamental values that mirror our own, such as team spirit, freedom and trust, as well as a deeply collaborative mindset," said Stefan Olsson, CEO and President of Advectas. "We had reached a stage where our large clients wanted to expand and evolve our solutions for their global marketplaces. By joining Capgemini, we will be able to offer them this scale along with many other integrated digital and cloud-based capabilities to support their long term business goals."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent including competition clearance and is due to close in the coming weeks.

