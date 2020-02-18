Agnico Eagle's FY19 results revealed production of 1.782Moz at a total cash cost of US$673/oz, compared with prior guidance of 1.77-1.78Moz at US$620-670/oz. Adjusted EPS for Q419 was US$0.37/share - almost exactly the same as Q319 - to result in FY19 adjusted EPS of US$1.01/share (Edison calculation). At the same time, the quarterly dividend was raised from US$0.175/share to US$0.20/share. However, despite the positive aspects of the results, production guidance for FY20 was lowered from 1.9-2.0Moz to 1.875Moz (a decline of 3.8% at the midpoint) and the shares sold off 15.6%, albeit we believe this reaction to have been overdone. Production guidance for FY21 and FY22 remained (effectively) unchanged.

