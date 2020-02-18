The gaming chair market is expected to grow by USD 71.3 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The gaming industry has evolved significantly over the years with the introduction and popularity of PC games and gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation. PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X can render games at 4K resolutions with HDR color technology. This is increasing the demand for gaming consoles among end-users. For instance, Sony sold more than 60 million PlayStation 4 gaming consoles within the first three years of its launch. Thus, the rising demand for PC games and gaming consoles will directly impact the gaming chair market.

As per Technavio, the emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Gaming Chair Market: Emergence of Ergonomic Chairs

Vendors are offering ergonomic gaming chairs which feature swivel and tilt capabilities, seat-side control, and neck pillow to help gamers relax. For instance, Clutch Chairz offers Crank Series Echo Green, a gaming chair that is ergonomically designed, with contoured lumbar support. The chair helps gamers to correct posture and thus increases their effective sitting time. Innovations such as these will enhance the demand for gaming chairs among individual gamers.

"Factors such as the introduction of VR and motion gaming, and increasing demand for customized gaming chairs will have a positive impact on the growth of the gaming chairs market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Gaming Chair Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the gaming chair market by type (table, hybrid and platform), price (mid-range, low-range and high-range), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The APAC region led the gaming chair market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growth in emerging countries and the increase in the number of gamers that are interested in playing video games professionally.

