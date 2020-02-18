CoSoSys, a leading provider of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions for security and compliance, announced today that it had secured a strategic investment from Turn/River Capital, a technology-focused growth and private equity fund. The investment will be used to accelerate product development and enterprise market expansion for CoSoSys' flagship product, Endpoint Protector, which is consistently ranked as the top solution for multi-OS enterprise organizations.

Endpoint Protector is an advanced all-in-one DLP solution for Windows, macOS, and Linux computers. The solution puts an end to unintentional data leaks, protects from malicious data theft, offers seamless control of portable storage devices, and helps to reach compliance with data protection regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, or PCI DSS. Endpoint Protector provides a short learning curve and flexible modules that can be mixed and matched to a customer's needs. The solution has functionalities such as Device Control, Content and Context Aware Protection, eDiscovery, Enforced Encryption, and Mobile Device Management.

CoSoSys has consistently grown both its team and product suite to become a leading provider of endpoint centric DLP and security software. CoSoSys' solutions prevent data loss on devices, endpoints, and mobile devices accessing and storing sensitive data. The company has an established US customer base, including Fortune 2000 companies like Samsung, Sony, and Toyota, that continues to expand due to its continued focus on enterprise-grade features for its solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Turn/River, given its strengths in security software go to market. Together we can accelerate growth while providing an even better customer and product experience for our clients", mentioned Roman Foeckl, CEO and founder of CoSoSys. "With this investment and Turn/River's operational support, we plan on leading a global revolution in how enterprises secure and protect sensitive data."

"CoSoSys has built an industry-leading product in the DLP category, Endpoint Protector, over the past several years, all while remaining an extremely efficient bootstrapped business," said Dominic Ang, Turn/River Capital's founder, and Managing Partner. "We are excited to partner with Roman and the CoSoSys team in the driving their next phase of growth and operational success."

About CoSoSys

CoSoSys' mission is to enable businesses around the world to take full advantage of the performance benefits of mobility, portability, and communications solutions, without compromising security. Endpoint Protector was recognized in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention and is available directly to North American customers. CoSoSys has offices in Romania, Germany, and the USA.

About Turn/River Capital

Turn/River specializes in growth capital investments, founder liquidity, buyouts, spin-outs, and recapitalizations of technology, web, and SaaS companies. Its strategy is to combine rigorous, iterative marketing, sales, and operational execution with flexible capital to help companies double and triple their growth and build value for everyone. Turn/River Capital is headquartered in San Francisco.

