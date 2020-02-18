Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.02.2020
WKN: A0ET8E ISIN: BE0003820371 Ticker-Symbol: 5E1 
18.02.20
08:04 Uhr
20,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,49 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2020 | 18:05
94 Leser
EVS Broadcast Equipment: Update of Share BuyBack program and Publication of a transparency notification

Publication on February 18, 2020, 6.00pm CET
Regulated information - reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program and

publish a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between February 10, 2020 and February 14, 2020.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Total (EUR)
10/02/20200 - -
11/02/2020104 20.9000 2,174
12/02/20202,500 20.9500 52,375
13/02/20201,743 20.7848 36,228
14/02/20202,320 20.8062 48,270

As of February 14, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 356,058 shares at an average price of EUR 20,9570, representing in total EUR 7,461,895.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 434,706 shares as of February 14, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

Through the execution of this share buyback program, EVS Broadcast Equipment crossed up the threshold of 3% on February 12, 2020. Taking into account the additional share bought back on February 13th and February 14th 2020, EVS now holds, by virtue of acquisitions of shares, 3.03% of the voting rights of the company as of February 17th.

EVS broadcast Equipment has then issued a Transparency notification dated February 17, 2020, which contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: a person that notifies alone
Persons subject to the notification requirement: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA. - Rue Bois St-Jean, 13 - 4102 Seraing

Transaction date: February 12, 2020
Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%
Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details (as of February 12th)

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transactions
# voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
EVS Broadcast Equipment SA 430,643 3.01%
TOTAL430,64303.01%0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transactions
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial
Instruments		Expiration
date		Exercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
TOTAL 00%

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights% of voting rights
TOTAL (A & B)430,6433.01%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA is not a controlled entity

Additional information from the notification:
Threshold crossed while executing on the share buyback program announced on Octobre 24, 2018.
Note that voting rights are suspended when own shares are owned by EVS.

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% thresholdor fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

This information is also available on EVS web site: https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Attachment

  • Press release in PDF format (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2d937864-023b-469d-b6c5-d7b6b50f5af4)
