A Glass Act Window Cleaners and Building Maintenance Ltd wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the North Vancouver Region for Window Cleaning

NORTH VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / A Glass Act Window Cleaners and Building Maintenance Ltd. is a first year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the region of North Vancouver and the category of Window Cleaning.

Q: What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

A: Being awarded the very first CCA for Best Window Cleaning company in North Vancouver is a testament to our strong commitment to providing excellent cleaning results and customer service. Winning this award will keep our employees very motivated to do the best that we can for our customers

Q: What is the company tagline, slogan or motto of your business? And what does that mean to your business and your customers?

A: We strive for cleaning excellence on every job that we do. We will not be happy until our customers have expressed complete satisfaction with our cleaning or painting services

Q: What is the newest addition in terms of a product or service that your company offers?

A: We started cleaning Chandeliers and other types of lighting fixtures almost ten years ago now. This is a very popular service that requires extreme patience, a delicate touch and great attention to detail

Q: What makes your business unique and successful in the market?

A: We provide a very high level of professionalism from receiving the initial contact from a potential customer. We deliver comprehensive communications during the estimation process followed by delivering the best cleaning results upon getting the job. Lastly, we always follow-up with our customer to ensure their complete satisfaction of our work

Q: How do you plan on growing your business in the next few years?

A: We opened an office in Victoria on southern Vancouver Island in 2015 and plan to increase our clientele in that region

Q: What is one characteristic that you believe helped you through your career?

A: Having professional integrity

Q: What is one major decision you make on a daily basis?

A: To be pleasant, helpful and go the extra mile for each customer that we serve that day

Q: What is the best compliment you've ever received?

A: When a customer tells us that we did "the best job ever", in cleaning or painting their home

Q: If you could turn any activity into an Olympic sport, what would you win a medal for?

A: Chandelier Cleaning

Contact Information:

Address: 155C Riverside Drive, North Vancouver

British Columbia, V7H 1T6, Canada

Email Address: info@aglassact.net

Website: www.aglassact.net

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/A-Glass-Act-Window-Cleaners-and-Building-Maintenance-Ltd-193500254024819

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576836/A-Glass-Act-Window-Cleaners-and-Building-Maintenance-Ltd-wins-the-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-in-the-North-Vancouver-Region-for-Window-Cleaning